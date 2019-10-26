Home sales in Athens area average 43 days on market during September

Sales: According to ValleyMLS.com, Athens/Limestone County residential sales totaled 152 units during September, a decrease of 10.6% from 170 sales in the same month a year earlier. September sales were down 24.8% compared to 202 sales in August. Results were 11.1% above the five-year September average of 137 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

For all Athens/Limestone County area housing data, click here.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in the Athens area in September totaled 344 units, a decrease of 29.8% from September 2018’s 490 units and an increase of 3.6% from August 2019’s 332 units. September’s months of supply totaled 2.3 months, a decrease of 21.5% from September 2018’s 2.9 months of supply. September’s months of supply increased 37.7% from August’s 1.6 months of supply.

Pricing: The Athens median sales price in September was $249,750, an increase of 28.1% from one year ago and an increase of 12.9% from the prior month. This direction is inconsistent with historical data (2014-18) indicating that the September median sales price on average decreases from August by 7.8%. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE highly recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing trends, as they will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The homes selling in September spent an average of 43 days on the market (DOM), an increase of 10.3% from 39 days in September 2018 and an increase of 4.9% from 41 days in August.

Forecast: September sales were 42 units, or 21.7%, below the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 194 sales for the month, while actual sales were 152 units. ACRE forecast a total of 1,528 residential sales in the Athens area year-to-date, while there were 1,556 actual sales through September.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: Residential sales growth continued in September as total residential sales increased 8.7% year-over-year from 5,069 to 5,510 closed transactions. Year-to-date, sales are up 4.3% from 2018, a record year for residential sales. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb as the median sales price in September increased 7% year-over-year, marking 23 consecutive months of gains. The statewide median sales price is up 4.3% year-to-date. While nationwide inventory levels (active listings) decreased 2.7% year-over-year, Alabama’s residential listings continue to tighten, decreasing 9.7% from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a significant factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018 and continued into the third quarter of 2019. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling at a slightly quicker pace than one year ago. Homes selling in Alabama during September spent an average of 82 days on the market, a decrease of eight days from September 2018.

NAR’s national perspective: Existing home sales rebounded in September, increasing 7.4% year-over-year from approximately 421,000 closed transactions one year ago to 452,000 currently. The nationwide median existing-home price increased 5.9% in September, marking 91 consecutive months of year-over-year gains. John Smamby, president of the National Association of Realtors, said, “For families on the sidelines thinking about buying a home, current rates are making the climate extremely favorable in markets across the country. These traditionally low rates make it that much easier to qualify for a mortgage, and they also open up various housing selections to buyers everywhere.”

Click here to view the entire monthly report.

The Athens-Limestone Monthly report is developed in conjunction with the Athens-Limestone Association of Realtors to better serve its area consumers.