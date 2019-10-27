Marshall County home sales increase 17.4% in September from one year ago

Sales: According to ValleyMLS.com, Marshall County residential sales totaled 81 units during September, up 17.4% from 69 sales in the same month a year earlier. September sales were down 18.2% from 99 sales in August. Results were 9.8% above the five-year average of 74 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and the Annual Report.

For all Marshall County home sales data, click here.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in Marshall County in September totaled 332 units, a decrease of 14.4% from September 2018’s 388 units and up 0.6% from August 2019’s 330 units. The September months of supply totaled 4.1 months, a decrease of 27.1% from September 2018’s months of supply. September’s months of supply increased 23% from August’s 3.3 months of supply.

Pricing: The Marshall County median sales price in September was $169,500, an increase of 30.4% from one year ago and a decrease of 0.2% from the prior month. This direction is inconsistent with historical data (2014-18) indicating that the September median sales price on average remains unchanged from August. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing, as it will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The average number of days on the market (DOM) for the homes sold during September was 91 days, an increase of 23% from 74 days in September 2018 and an increase of 13.8% from 80 days in September 2019.

Forecast: September sales were three units, or 3.9%, above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 78 sales for the month, and actual sales were 81 units. ACRE forecast a total of 733 residential sales in Marshall County year-to-date, while there were 710 actual sales through September.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: Residential sales growth continued in September as total residential sales increased 8.7% year-over-year from 5,069 to 5,510 closed transactions. Year-to-date, sales are up 4.3% from 2018, a record year for residential sales. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb as the median sales price in September increased 7% year-over-year, marking 23 consecutive months of gains. The statewide median sales price is up 4.3% year-to-date. While nationwide inventory levels (active listings) decreased 2.7% year-over-year, Alabama’s residential listings continue to tighten, decreasing 9.7% from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a significant factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018 and continued into the third quarter of 2019. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling at a slightly quicker pace than one year ago. Homes selling in Alabama during September spent an average of 82 days on the market, a decrease of eight days from September 2018.

NAR’s national perspective: Existing home sales rebounded in September, increasing 7.4% year-over-year from approximately 421,000 closed transactions one year ago to 452,000 currently. The nationwide median existing-home price increased 5.9% in September, marking 91 consecutive months of year-over-year gains. John Smamby, president of the National Association of Realtors, said, “For families on the sidelines thinking about buying a home, current rates are making the climate extremely favorable in markets across the country. These traditionally low rates make it that much easier to qualify for a mortgage, and they also open up various housing selections to buyers everywhere.”