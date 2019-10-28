Construction begins on critical Alabama shoreline protection project

Construction of a new barrier to restore and preserve one of Alabama’s most iconic and important coastal habitats is underway.

Earlier this month, workers began installing markers around the southernmost tip of Bayou La Batre‘s Lightning Point, the hub of Alabama’s fishing and seafood processing industry. The markers will guide crews as they construct breakwaters on both sides of the navigation channel in an effort to restore and protect the coastline from the effects of storms. Jacob Blandford, Coastal Conservation specialist for The Nature Conservancy, said this project is the largest restoration project The Nature Conservancy has done in Alabama.

“It’s 1.5 miles of shoreline protection,” Blandford said. “It’s going to restore up to 40 acres of marsh. It’s going to help protect that community during storms, it’s going to help protect the shoreline and it’s also going to provide habitat for shrimp, crabs, oysters — that’s Alabama’s seafood capital, so it’s very important to have healthy coastal habitats there for all of those marine organisms.”

The Nature Conservancy broke ground on the project in April after securing support from public agencies and private organizations, including the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Alabama Power. In addition to the breakers and marshes, the project will also create tidal creeks and upland habitats that support a wide range of fish, shellfish and birds. Other improvements include walking paths, a lookout point and a low-impact parking lot employing green infrastructure techniques, such as pervious pavers, bioretention cells and bioswales to aid in stormwater management.

“The goal is to restore habitat and benefit people that rely on those natural resources,” Blandford said. “The people of Bayou La Batre are connected to their coast so this will provide them an area where they can go recreate near the water, launch kayaks, go fishing, take their lunch break, look at a happy, healthy marsh and enjoy the coast of Alabama.”

Stage one of the restoration project is the installation of breakwaters at Lightning Point. (contributed) The final stage of the restoration project, four to five years after it begins. (contributed) Bayou La Batre is the seafood capital of Alabama. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The project at Lightning Point is expected to take four to five years to complete. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Crews have installed markers where breakers will be constructed. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The markers surround the southernmost tip of Bayou La Batre’s Lightning Point. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) One of the goals of the project is to preserve the wildlife along Alabama’s coastline. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The Nature Conservancy hopes the project will give people in Bayou La Batre a better place to enjoy the Alabama coast. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

Blandford said crews will finish construction in about one year, but the new plants will need another three to four years to establish and grow out.

“Throughout that period we will monitor it every year,” Blandford said. “We will go out and count what’s growing, see how the plants are doing and see how the oysters are growing, and we will monitor the shoreline position to make sure it’s actually protecting the shoreline.”