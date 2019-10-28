On this day in Alabama history: Diary writer born

Oct. 28, 1848

Sallie Independence Foster was born in Nashville but from the age of 7 lived at the extravagant mansion Courtview, which she would own upon her parents’ death and would later become Rogers Hall on the University of North Alabama campus. Foster was a childhood friend of Julia O’Neal, the daughter of Gov. Edward O’Neal. Foster kept two diaries between 1861 and 1887 that offer insight into life in Florence, including the Civil War, as well as trips to stores, doctors and church. Her diaries and a school composition book became part of the Sallie Independence Foster Collection in the University of North Alabama Archives.

George Washington Foster (1806-1878) was a wealthy industrialist, planter, and philanthropist in Florence, Lauderdale County. He is also notable for building Courtview, his large and extravagant home that later became Rogers Hall at the University of North Alabama. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of the University of North Alabama) Originally called Courtview, Rogers Hall was acquired by Florence State Teachers College, present-day University of North Alabama, in 1949. In 1979, Rogers Hall was placed on the National Register of Historic Buildings. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of the Highsmith (Carol M.) Archive, Library of Congress)

