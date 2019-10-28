On this day in Alabama history: Diary writer born

Oct. 28, 1848
Sallie Independence Foster was born in Nashville but from the age of 7 lived at the extravagant mansion Courtview, which she would own upon her parents’ death and would later become Rogers Hall on the University of North Alabama campus. Foster was a childhood friend of Julia O’Neal, the daughter of Gov. Edward O’Neal. Foster kept two diaries between 1861 and 1887 that offer insight into life in Florence, including the Civil War, as well as trips to stores, doctors and church. Her diaries and a school composition book became part of the Sallie Independence Foster Collection in the University of North Alabama Archives.
