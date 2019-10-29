James Spann: Rain for south Alabama today, statewide Wednesday

James Spann forecasts another wet period for Alabama, followed by colder air from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MORE BENEFICIAL RAIN AHEAD: Rain is falling this morning over southeast Alabama, generally south of a line from Lafayette to Montgomery to Camden. The northern counties of the state are dry, but fog has formed in many areas and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for north and central Alabama. The fog will dissipate by midmorning. Most of the rain will stay over south Alabama today; clouds will increase over the northern counties with a high in the low 70s.

Rain becomes widespread statewide tonight and Wednesday; we will forecast occasional showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has the far northeast corner of the state in a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for Wednesday, but the threat is low with marginal instability values.

HALLOWEEN: It now looks like the rain will end from northeast to southeast across Alabama Thursday afternoon, and by the evening most of the rain will be gone, allowing for dry trick-or-treating. However, it is going to be cold and rather blustery. We start the day Thursday close to 70 degrees at daybreak, but temperatures will fall during the day behind a cold front, and most north and central Alabama communities will be in the 40s by late afternoon with a brisk northwest wind. Some places in northwest Alabama could be in the 30s Thursday evening.

Rain amounts from now through Thursday afternoon will be in the 2- to 3-inch range for north Alabama, with 1 to 2 inches for the southern half of the state.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights as the coldest air so far this season settles into the state. Highs will be mostly in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Some places will experience their first freeze of the season Friday or Saturday morning, and frost is likely elsewhere across north and central Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks pretty quiet — mostly cool, dry conditions with some risk of light rain toward the end of the week.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected this week across the Atlantic basin.

ON THIS DATE IN 1948: A historic smog event occurred in the town of Donora, Pennsylvania. The smog killed 20 people and sickened 7,000 more.

