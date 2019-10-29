On this day in Alabama history: Gold medalist born

Oct. 29, 1973

On Oct. 29, 1973, Vonetta Jeffery was born in Birmingham. She became a track star at Jackson-Olin High School and won a track scholarship to UAB. She captained the Blazers team for four years, winning 35 conference championships and seven NCAA All-American honors. In 1996 and 2000, she qualified for the Summer Olympic Trials but failed to earn a spot on the U.S. team. She married fellow track star Johnny Mack Flowers, who encouraged her to try out for the U.S. two-woman bobsled team. With driver Jill Bakken and brakeman Flowers, the U.S. won the event at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City for the first time in 46 years. Flowers became the first black woman to medal in the Winter Olympics.

Vonetta Flowers poses for a portrait during the USOC Olympic Media Summitt October 9, 2005 at the Antlers Hilton hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Getty Images for Adidas) Vonetta Flowers and Jill Bakken of the USA receive their gold medals in the 2-woman bobsleigh at the medal awards ceremony at the Olympic Medals Plaza during the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

