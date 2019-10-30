On this day in Alabama history: Cook calls for action

Oct. 30, 2014

In a commentary in Bloomberg/Businessweek on Oct. 30, 2014, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed old rumors that he is gay, calling on his home state to do more to protect the rights of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) citizens. In 2011, the Mobile native and Auburn University graduate took the reins of Apple, the U.S.-based multinational computer and electronics company. With a degree in industrial engineering, Cook had risen through the ranks at IBM, while earning his master’s at Duke. He later joined Compaq, from which Apple founder Steve Jobs recruited him. Noting his admiration for Martin Luther King Jr., Cook said he wants to be an example to other gay Americans.

Read more at Bloomberg.

For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.