On this day in Alabama history: Cook calls for action

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Apple CEO Tim Cook shows off the new iPhone 6 and the Apple Watch during an Apple special event at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts on September 9, 2014 in Cupertino, California. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 6 and wearble tech. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Oct. 30, 2014

In a commentary in Bloomberg/Businessweek on Oct. 30, 2014, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed old rumors that he is gay, calling on his home state to do more to protect the rights of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) citizens. In 2011, the Mobile native and Auburn University graduate took the reins of Apple, the U.S.-based multinational computer and electronics company. With a degree in industrial engineering, Cook had risen through the ranks at IBM, while earning his master’s at Duke. He later joined Compaq, from which Apple founder Steve Jobs recruited him. Noting his admiration for Martin Luther King Jr., Cook said he wants to be an example to other gay Americans.

Read more at Bloomberg.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks onstage as Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights hosts The 2015 Ripple Of Hope Awards honoring Congressman John Lewis, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Evercore Co-founder Roger Altman, and UNESCO Ambassador Marianna Vardinoyannis at New York Hilton on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for RFK Human Rights)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

