Tuscaloosa median home sales price up 9.3% from one year ago

Sales: According to the Tuscaloosa Multiple Listing Service, Tuscaloosa-area residential sales totaled 230 units during September, up 4.1% from the same month a year earlier. September sales were down 19.6% compared to 286 sales in August. Results were 19% above the five-year September average of 193 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

Inventory: Total homes listed for sale in the Tuscaloosa area during September were 851 units, a decrease of 3.3% from September 2018’s 880 units and an increase of 2.3% from August 2019’s 832 units. September months of supply totaled 3.7 months, a decrease of 7.1% from September 2018’s 4 months of supply. September months of supply increased 27.2% from August’s 2.9 months of supply.

Pricing: The Tuscaloosa median sales price in September was $204,950, up 9.3% from one year ago and up 13.9% from August. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing, as it will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The average number of days on the market (DOM) for homes sold during September was 55 days, down 11.3% from 62 days in September 2018 and up 22.2% from 45 days in August 2019.

Forecast: September sales were 19 units, or 9%, above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 211 sales for the month, while actual sales were 230 units. ACRE forecast a total of 2,117 residential sales in the Tuscaloosa area year-to-date, while there were 2,147 sales through September.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: Residential sales growth continued in September as total residential sales increased 8.7% year-over-year from 5,069 to 5,510 closed transactions. Year-to-date, sales are up 4.3% from 2018, a record year for residential sales. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb as the median sales price in September increased 7% year-over-year, marking 23 consecutive months of gains. The statewide median sales price is up 4.3% year-to-date. While nationwide inventory levels (active listings) decreased 2.7% year-over-year, Alabama’s residential listings continue to tighten, decreasing 9.7% from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a significant factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018 and continued into the third quarter of 2019. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling at a slightly quicker pace than one year ago. Homes selling in Alabama during September spent an average of 82 days on the market, a decrease of eight days from September 2018.

NAR’s national perspective: Existing home sales rebounded in September, increasing 7.4% year-over-year from approximately 421,000 closed transactions one year ago to 452,000 currently. The nationwide median existing-home price increased 5.9% in September, marking 91 consecutive months of year-over-year gains. John Smamby, president of the National Association of Realtors, said, “For families on the sidelines thinking about buying a home, current rates are making the climate extremely favorable in markets across the country. These traditionally low rates make it that much easier to qualify for a mortgage, and they also open up various housing selections to buyers everywhere.”

The Tuscaloosa Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors to better serve West Alabama consumers.