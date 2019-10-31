Football preview: Auburn welcomes Ole Miss, UAB takes on Tennessee at Neyland

Auburn welcomes Ole Miss to the Plains at 6 p.m. Saturday in a game that can be seen on ESPN.

The AP No. 11 Tigers hope to stick to their identity as a run/play-action team. But coach Gus Malzahn said that will be a challenge.

“They’re much improved on the defensive front with the run blitz,” he said of the Rebels. “Their linebackers are very active and very impressive to watch. That’ll be a big key to the game, running the football and being effective.”

Part of that effectiveness could involve quarterback Bo Nix. Backup QB Joey Gatewood left the team Wednesday, announcing that he will transfer. Redshirt freshman Cord Sandberg is now the backup.

“Any time our quarterback is a runner, it opens up other things,” Malzahn said. “That’s always been important. If that opportunity presents itself — sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t — but when our quarterback’s a runner and can be effective, it really opens things up.”

Six o’clock Saturday night is also when UAB takes the field. The Blazers will be at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville to take on an improved team of Tennessee Volunteers on ESPNU.

“If you take them from the first game until now, they look like two different teams,” coach Bill Clark said of the Vols, who improved to 3-5 with their 41-21 win over South Carolina. “You can tell when a team buys into whatever that plan is. I always say wishbone or empty, they all work. It’s a lot about buying in and believing.”

Clark no doubt believes in his defense.

The Blazers are ranked fifth nationally in total defense entering this weekend’s game and have yet to allow a team to score more than 20 points in a game this season. UAB is also second nationally in fumble recoveries (12), fifth in tackles for loss per game (8.6), sixth in third-down defense (.271), seventh in passing yards allowed (160.3), seventh in sacks per game (3.71), eighth in rushing defense (88.3) and 11th in scoring defense (15.7).

In other college action:

Alabama A&M at Southern: The Bulldogs (5-3 overall and 2-1 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference) beat rival Alabama State 43-41 in triple overtime in the Magic City Classic to stay in the running for a berth in the SWAC Championship Game. Behind Classic offensive MVP Jordan Bentley, A&M will try to continue its run at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State: ASU’s Michael Jefferson has seven touchdown receptions this year and he caught a pair against the Delta Devils last season. A repeat performance would be welcomed by Hornets fans at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Campbell at North Alabama: UNA is 2-6. The Camels come calling at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jacksonville State at UT Martin: The Gamecocks find themselves in an unfamiliar position, looking up at league-leading UT Martin going into their meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday. JSU is 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Skyhawks are 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the league.

Troy at Coastal Carolina: The Trojans (3-4) square off with the Chanticleers at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Huntingdon at Greensboro: The Hawks are 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the USA South Athletic Conference. They’ll look to continue flying high at noon Central on Saturday.

Kentucky State at Miles: The Golden Bears are 6-2 overall and a league-leading 3-1 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference West Division. They host the Thoroughbreds at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tuskegee at Edward Waters (Friday): The last time the Golden Tigers faced the Tigers was in 2001, when they claimed a 71-0 victory on their way to winning their 23rd SIAC Championship. Friday at 6 p.m. Central, Tuskegee (4-1 in conference) will try to climb above its .500 overall mark of 4-4.

Austin at Birmingham-Southern: The Panthers are 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the Southern Athletic Association. They are second to Berry College (7-1, 5-1), which they beat in October. The next step toward a possible conference title comes at noon Saturday.

West Alabama at Florida Tech: The Tigers (4-4) bid to climb over .500 at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Samford at Mercer: The Bulldogs (4-4, 3-2 in the Atlantic Sun Conference) take on the Bears at 6 p.m. Central in Macon, Georgia.

Off this weekend: Alabama, South Alabama.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Class 7A: Mountain Brook, 7-2 and No. 8 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, closes out the regular season Friday at Class 6A No. 10 Gardendale (7-2).

Class 6A: No. 3 Hueytown (9-0) welcomes Class 5A No. 8 Briarwood Christian (8-1) on Friday.

Class 5A: No. 2 Bibb County hosts Class 4A No. 2 American Christian on Friday. Each is 9-0.

Class 4A: No. 6 Deshler (7-2) plays host to Class 5A No. 1 Jasper (9-0) on Friday.

Class 3A: Lauderdale County (7-2) entertains Class 2A Colbert County (6-3) on Friday.

Class 2A: Brantley, 8-1 and No. 8 in Class 1A, travels to Goshen (7-2).

Class 1A: No. 2 Sweet Water (8-0) hosts Class 3A No. 7 Pike County (9-0) on Friday.

AISA: No. 7 Glenwood welcomes No. 1 Autauga Academy on Friday.