James Spann: Cold, blustery Halloween for Alabama

James Spann has the Halloween forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD FRONT INTO NORTHWEST ALABAMA: On the maps this morning we have a cold front over northwest Alabama; behind the front temperatures are falling quickly through the 50s, but ahead of the front we have low 70s. The front will move steadily to the southeast this morning, and temperatures will fall a good 25 degrees within two hours of the frontal passage. We settle into the 40s later this morning and stay there all day, with a brisk northwest wind to make it feel colder. Some light rain will linger in the colder air through midday, but the rain ends from west to east early this afternoon.

For the trick-or–treaters this evening, the weather will be dry but cold. Temperatures will be in the 37- to 43-degree range with a northwest wind of 10-18 mph. Bundle up!

FREEZE WARNING: A freeze warning is in effect Friday morning for areas north of a line from near Millport to Columbiana to Roanoke; we project lows in the 28- to 32-degree range there.

Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s early Friday over south Alabama. Then, during the day, the sky will be sunny with a high in the mid 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Early morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be well down in the 30s again with lots of frost; colder spots will visit the 20s. Days will feature sunshine in full supply with afternoon highs between 57 and 61 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The weather stays dry at least for the first half of the week with highs close to 70 by midweek. Moisture levels will rise a bit by Thursday and Friday with some outside risk of scattered showers, but rain amounts, if any, should be light.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: It will be clear and cold for the high school games in the state Friday night; temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Saturday evening, Auburn hosts Ole Miss (kickoff at 6). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 54 at kickoff into the 40s by halftime.

UAB travels to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers (6 p.m. kickoff). The weather there will be clear and cold, with 51 degrees at kickoff. Temperatures will fall through the 40s, possibly reaching the upper 30s by the final whistle.

Jacksonville State is also on the road in Tennessee, playing UT-Martin Saturday (2 p.m. Central kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1991: A severe winter storm, dubbed the Great Halloween Mega Storm, struck the upper Midwest. Minnesota bore the brunt of this storm. Blizzard conditions occurred with winds gusting frequently to 40 and 50 mph. By the time it was all over on Nov. 2, Duluth recorded 37 inches, Minneapolis 28 inches, International Falls 18 inches and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, recorded 11.2 inches in 24 hours, its earliest heavy snowfall of 6 inches or more and snowiest October on record. For Duluth and Minneapolis, the snow amounts set new all-time records for the greatest amount of snow in a single storm. The storm gave these two cities nearly half of their average seasonal snowfall.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app.

