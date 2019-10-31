James Spann: Freeze Warning tonight for north Alabama

BLUSTERY, COLD HALLOWEEN: The coldest air so far season is settling into Alabama this afternoon. Temperatures are mostly in the 40- to 45-degree range with a brisk northwest wind. Patches of lingering light rain near the Georgia border will end soon.

The sky will clear tonight, and freezing temperatures are likely over the northern third of the state, where the National Weather Service maintains a freeze warning. Temperatures over north Alabama will dip into the 28- to 32-degree range early Friday morning, with mid to upper 30s for the southern counties of the state. The day will feature sunshine in full supply with a high in the mid 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Mornings will stay cold and frosty; lows early Saturday and Sunday mornings will be around the freezing mark with lots of frost; days will be sunny with afternoon highs in the 57- to 61-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week looks dry with a slow warming trend; the high will be close to 70 by Tuesday and Wednesday. The latest Global Forecast System hints rain returns on Friday, Nov. 8, followed by dry air for Saturday, Nov. 9. This, of course, is very much subject to change.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: It will be clear and cold for the high school games in the state Friday night; temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Saturday evening, Auburn hosts Ole Miss (kickoff at 6). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 54 at kickoff into the 40s by halftime.

UAB travels to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers (6 p.m. kickoff). The weather there will be clear and cold. Temperatures will fall from 51 degrees at kickoff through the 40s, possibly reaching the upper 30s by the final whistle.

Jacksonville State is also on the road in Tennessee, playing UT-Martin Saturday (2 p.m. Central kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s during the game.

TIME CHANGE: Don’t forget we go back on standard time this weekend; set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. The sunset Sunday in Birmingham will be at 4:53 p.m.

ON THIS DATE IN 1991: A severe winter storm, dubbed the Great Halloween Mega Storm, struck the upper Midwest. Minnesota bore the brunt of this storm. Blizzard conditions occurred with winds gusting frequently to 40 and 50 mph. By the time it was all over on Nov. 2, Duluth recorded 37 inches, Minneapolis 28 inches, International Falls 18 inches and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, recorded 11.2 inches in 24 hours, its earliest heavy snowfall of 6 inches or more and snowiest October on record. For Duluth and Minneapolis, the snow amounts set new all-time records for the greatest amount of snow in a single storm. The storm gave these two cities nearly half of their average seasonal snowfall.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.