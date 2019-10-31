On this day in Alabama history: Willie McCovey died

Oct. 31, 2018
Mobile native Willie Lee McCovey (1938-2018) was a leader of the San Francisco Giants throughout the 1960s and 1970s. The first baseman amassed 521 home runs, was a six-time All-Star and Major League Baseball’s National League Most Valuable Player in 1969. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986 as a first-ballot selection. The seventh of 10 children, he fell in love with baseball listening to games on the radio. His success on Mobile playgrounds caught the attention of a New York Giants scout, who got McCovey a tryout in Florida in 1955. He made his major league debut in 1959 and played 22 seasons for the Giants. Beset by health problems after retiring, he died at Stanford, California.
Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.
For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.