Take a ghost walk through a spooky furnace and scary warehouses in Can’t Miss Alabama

Christmas Village, Moss Rock, peanut and pecan festivals are happening this weekend.

Warehouse 31

See some of the spookiest shows of the year at Warehouse 31: Rigamortis, 3-D Experience and Escape Room. Lights Out Lantern Night, new this year, is the most extreme event yet. These shows are not recommended for people who are pregnant, with heart problems or anyone who suffers from claustrophobia or anxiety. Tickets are online. Warehouse 31 is at 3050 Lee St. in Pelham.

Birmingham Ghost Walk

Have a fang-tastic ghost of a time on The Birmingham Ghost Walk. Fascinating new facts about the city have restructured the Ghost Walk tours, making them shorter with new routes. Choose from hotels, churches, theaters, freemasons, bodysnatchers, riots and the witches tour. For more information about the Birmingham Historic Touring Company, call 205-440-2720 or book a tour at [email protected].

Pumpkins on the Square in Elba

Dress up your ghouls and goblins for Pumpkins on the Square on Halloween. The block party is hosted by the Elba Chamber of Commerce and the City of Elba. Trick-or-treaters can stroll through the court square for free candy and other treats from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 334-897-3125 for more information.

Boo at the Zoo

Wear your Halloween costume to Boo at the Zoo through Halloween from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Marvel characters and the Spider Mania Ride are new this year. Spooky attractions, themed rides and carnival games are part of the excitement. See animals up close. Enjoy the new twist that has been added to the ghostly Ghoul School performance. Visit the Trick or Treat Lane for candy, take a train ride and check out the dance party. For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com.

Fright Furnace at Sloss

The scariest furnace in town will provide a variety of activities: the Furnace Tours, Outbreak 2, Roadkill Café, Marathon of Horror, Haunted Foot Trails, Side Show, Scream Screen, Tesla Coil and Stages of Death. Sloss Furnace is on First Avenue North in Birmingham. Click for the schedule and ticket information.

Fright Furnace at Sloss has you covered with heart-pounding Halloween scares and thrills. (contributed) Fright Furnace at Sloss has you covered with heart-pounding Halloween scares and thrills. (contributed) Fright Furnace at Sloss has you covered with heart-pounding Halloween scares and thrills. (contributed) Fright Furnace at Sloss has you covered with heart-pounding Halloween scares and thrills. (contributed) Fright Furnace at Sloss has you covered with heart-pounding Halloween scares and thrills. (contributed) Fright Furnace at Sloss has you covered with heart-pounding Halloween scares and thrills. (contributed)

Pumpkin Patch in Union Springs

It’s that time of year to gather family and friends for the Pumpkin Patch in Union Springs. The month-long event has something for all ages, including hay rides, cow train, learning center, goat tower, corn maze, inflatables, jump pad, pig races, petting zoo, antique truck and tractor display, farm games and a preschool play area. Mouth-watering, slow-smoked barbecue and homemade fudge are on the menu, among other food. Take a stroll and pick out a jack-o’-lantern or an ornamental pumpkin. The prices for pumpkins vary according to size. Admission is $12, with children 2 and younger admitted free. Celebrate the harvest at Dream Field Farms.

Alabama Pecan Festival

Alabama Bicentennial celebrates the 34th annual Alabama Pecan Festival Nov. 1-3 in Mobile. As you stroll through the festival, go on carnival rides, have fun getting your face painted, watch the Pecan Festival Queen crowning and see arts, crafts and jewelry. Click here for the complete list of entertainment. The venue is W.C. Griggs Elementary School at 5055 Carol Plantation Road.

Moss Rock Festival

Fall colors and cool weather are perfect for the Moss Rock Festival Nov. 2-3. Get ideas from this nature-themed festival’s more than 100 artisans and makers. Entertainment includes local musicians, a beer garden, a SmartLIVING Market, tastings and more. The eco-creative festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Preserve is at 617 Preserve Way in Hoover.

St. Nicholas Slavic/Russian Food Festival

Round out the weekend at the St. Nicholas Slavic/Russian Food Festival Nov. 2-3 in Brookside, north of Birmingham. Slovakia and Russian Parrish members brought their well-kept recipes from their homeland to share with the Sisterhood of St. Olga for this special occasion. Kolbasa and Kraut (Polish sausage, kraut, onions and tomatoes), Holupki (stuffed cabbage with beef and pork) and Halushki (potato dumplings with cheese and onions) are among some of the best-tasting ethnic food you will eat. Visit the Russian Beriozka store for an imported gift or souvenir. The menu is here. For details, visit stnicholasbrookside.org.

National Peanut Festival

Come out to the city of Dothan for the National Peanut Festival Nov. 1-10 to honor peanut farmers and celebrate the season. There will be a petting zoo, clowns, magicians and live exhibits. See concert performances by Russell Dickerson, Jimmie Allen, The Manhattans, Pastors John and Aventer Gray and others at the All-metal Roofing and Siding Amphitheater. Learn more about festival hours, directions, tickets and frequently asked questions at nationalpeanutfestival.com.

Theatre Tuscaloosa

For the third consecutive year, Theatre Tuscaloosa will host the Alabama Conference of Theatre’s annual Community Theatre Festival (ACTFest) Nov. 1-2. Community theatre artists from across the state will showcase their work and the potential to earn a place at the Southeastern Theatre Conference Community Theatre Festival. This year’s ACTFest will feature six performances by community theatres from five Alabama cities. Individual performances will be $7. For more information, visit www.alabamaconferenceoftheatre.com or call 205-483-2282. For tickets, registration information and more details, visit www.theatretusc.com or call 205-391-2277. The venue is at 9500 Old Greensboro Road on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For decades, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) has raised funding for breast cancer research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and with their collaborative partners. Funds raised by the BCRFA remain in Alabama, supporting local research, which in turn makes a national impact. This month, Can’t Miss Alabama is spotlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by featuring events on the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama website. Upcoming events are ARC Realty “Blue Goes Pink” Renasant Bank Campaign Pink Ribbon Project and Boot Camp for Breast Cancer. Fight Like a Girl 2019 is Saturday, Nov. 23. To learn more about these events go to bcrfa.org.

Christmas Village

Holiday shopping will come early at Christmas Village. Choose from an assortment of arts, crafts, gifts and food Thursday through Sunday at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12, and free for children younger than 6. Visit the website at christmasvillagefestival.com.