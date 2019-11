Desktop computers may still be the device of choice for ordering this holiday season, but that mobile device in your pocket is gaining ground.

Americans will spend an estimated $51.7 billion using their smartphones in 2019, a 37% increase from last year’s $37.7 billion, according to an Adobe Analytics report. Shopping from a desktop will total $81.7 billion, up from $77.9 billion last year.

