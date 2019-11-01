Birmingham is the backdrop in ‘Line of Duty’ movie trailer

By Mitchell Kilpatrick

Aaron Eckhart stars as Frank Penny in "Line of Duty," a movie shot in Birmingham last year. (contributed)

Downtown Birmingham serves as the backdrop for the latest action thriller. Familiar sites around the city can be seen in the first trailer for “Line of Duty.”

The film stars Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”) as officer Frank Penny, who goes on a rogue mission to find the chief of police’s abducted daughter. After killing the police’s only lead on the case, Penny is followed by reporter Ava (Courtney Eaton), who is live streaming his entire mission. Dean Keller (Ben McKenzie), the brother of the man he killed, is also after Penny.

Directed by Steven C. Miller, “Line of Duty” also stars Jessica Lu, Dina Meyer and Giancarlo Esposito. The film will be released in select theaters and will also be available digitally and on demand on Nov. 15, according to ET Online.

Eckhart and the cast filmed in Birmingham in May and June of 2018. A number of familiar downtown locations can be seen in the first trailer that was released Oct. 22.

“Line of Duty” is produced by Hassik Films, the Solution Entertainment Group and Sprockefeller Pictures, and distributed by Saban Films, which also distributed 2016’s “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage,” which filmed in Orange Beach and Mobile.

