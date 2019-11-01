Hyundai starts production of new Sonata in Alabama

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama started production of the all-new Sonata sedan today, the same day the vehicle made its public debut at the 49th Miami International Auto Show.

The 2020 Sonata is the eighth generation of the premiere production vehicle of the automaker’s $1.7 billion plant in Montgomery.

“The Southern Region is one of Hyundai’s fastest growing and most valued markets,” said Steve Flood, regional general manager, Hyundai Motor America. “We’re proud to debut the all-new Sonata at the Miami International Auto Show on the same day it begins production. Hyundai is committed to building quality vehicles that surpass the expectations of both new and current customers throughout both the Southeast and across the U.S.”

The 2020 Sonata is the first sedan with Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language and the first model to be based on Hyundai’s new, innovative vehicle platform, which is stronger, lighter and more responsive.

“The Sonata holds a special significance for our company as one of the longest-standing and most successful models in the global market,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president, product, corporate and digital planning for Hyundai Motor America. “The 2020 Sonata is a fully transformed vehicle packed with advanced personalization technology, a new platform and an array of safety technologies. We are confident that our customers will be pleasantly surprised by this innovative new model.”

The new Sonata will be available in showrooms later this month.