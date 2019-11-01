James Spann: Cool days, cold nights for Alabama

James Spann has the weekend forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

BYE BYE GROWING SEASON: Here are some temperatures just before daybreak across Alabama this morning:

Haleyville — 28

Millport — 29

Bessemer — 30

Cullman — 30

Decatur — 30

Meridianville — 30

Huntsville — 31

Heflin — 31

Hueytown — 31

Birmingham — 32

Prattville — 32

Pell City — 32

Marion — 32

Gadsden — 32

Jemison — 32

Albertville — 32

Muscle Shoals — 33

Tuscaloosa — 33

Alexander City — 33

Sylacauga — 33

Montgomery — 35

Anniston — 36

Mobile — 37

Look for sunshine in full supply today with a high in the mid 50s. Tonight will feature another freeze for about the northern half of the state, with widespread frost likely by early Saturday morning with a clear sky and light wind.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry air stays in place with sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. Highs will be in the 59- to 62-degree range, and the low Sunday morning will be in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Quiet and mostly dry weather continues. A cold front late in the week might bring a few showers Thursday night, but there won’t be much moisture to work with. Highs will be close to 70 by midweek.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: It will be clear and cold for the high school games in the state tonight; temperatures will be in the 40s.

Saturday evening, Auburn hosts Ole Miss (kickoff at 6). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 54 at kickoff into the 40s by halftime.

UAB travels to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers (6 p.m. kickoff). The weather there will be clear and cold. Temperatures will fall from 51 degrees at kickoff through the 40s, possibly reaching the upper 30s by the final whistle.

Jacksonville State is also on the road in Tennessee, playing UT-Martin Saturday (2 p.m. Central kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s during the game.

WAY TOO EARLY BAMA/LSU FORECAST: Medium-range global models suggest the weather in Alabama will be cool and dry for the Alabama/LSU game on Saturday, Nov. 9. Of course, this could change, but the weather looks excellent for now.

STORM TOTALS: Here are some rain totals over the past three days from the ABC 33/40 team of Skywatchers:

Grayson Valley — 4.75 inches

Rock Creek — 4.72 inches

Bibbville — 4.13 inches

Bessemer — 3.86 inches

Mountain Brook — 3.82 inches

Black Creek — 3.56 inches

Concord — 3.72 inches

Weaver — 2.38 inches

Jemison — 1.44 inches

Jacksonville — 1.34 inches

TIME CHANGE: Don’t forget we go back on standard time this weekend; set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. The sunset Sunday for Birmingham will be at 4:53 p.m.

ON THIS DATE IN 1870: United States Army Signal Corps observers at 24 sites around the country simultaneously made weather reports and transmitted them to Washington, where a national weather map would be drawn. This started the process of sending out weather reports by telegraph to metropolitan newspapers. This would be the beginning of our present-day National Weather Service.

