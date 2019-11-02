On this day in Alabama history: World War II hero died

Nov. 2, 1996

John Geraerdt Crommelin Jr. (1902-1996) was one of five brothers from Wetumpka who were named the “Indestructibles” by Time magazine in 1944. They all graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and were known for their heroics in World War II. Dick and Charles would die in combat four months apart in 1945. Henry, Quentin and John would go on to successful careers in the Navy. John was badly burned during a torpedo attack in 1943 and later named to the Carrier Hall of Fame. After the war, he commanded the USS Saipan and was promoted to rear admiral. John ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate from Alabama in 1950, 1956, 1960, 1962 and 1966, and for governor in 1958. He died at age 94.

