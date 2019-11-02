On this day in Alabama history: World War II hero died

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Captain John Geraerdt Crommelin, Commander of the USS Saipan (CVL-48), 14 July 1946 to 28 September 1947. (Wikipedia)

Nov. 2, 1996

John Geraerdt Crommelin Jr. (1902-1996) was one of five brothers from Wetumpka who were named the “Indestructibles” by Time magazine in 1944. They all graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and were known for their heroics in World War II. Dick and Charles would die in combat four months apart in 1945. Henry, Quentin and John would go on to successful careers in the Navy. John was badly burned during a torpedo attack in 1943 and later named to the Carrier Hall of Fame. After the war, he commanded the USS Saipan and was promoted to rear admiral. John ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate from Alabama in 1950, 1956, 1960, 1962 and 1966, and for governor in 1958. He died at age 94.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

John Crommelin (1902-1996) was the oldest of the Crommelin Brothers, who served with distinction during World War II. He was executive and air officer aboard the USS Enterprise during the Battle of Midway, the Battle of the Eastern Solomons and the Battle of the Santa Cruz Islands. After WWII ended, Crommelin was embroiled in the “Revolt of the Admirals,” in which high-ranking military personnel made public their views on budget cuts. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the U.S. Navy)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

 

