Recipe: Slow Cooker Chili

The air is getting chilly, the leaves are changing and pumpkins are in roadside stands. Yep, fall is well under way. As the world around us cools and changes, the smells in our kitchens change, too. Caramel, apple, pumpkin and spice waft through the air. I love fall for many reasons, but especially for the hearty soups and stews that make their way to our tables. Chili and vegetable soup were always culinary indicators of fall in our house growing up.

This super-easy, meaty chili features two types of beef and is full of flavor. The best part is how easy it is. This is one of those dump, stir and go slow-cooker recipes that are great this time of year. It’s wonderful to get this started in the morning and come home to the amazing smells of a delicious, ready-to-eat meal. You can even prepare it the night before and place it in the refrigerator. Then just drop the crock in and turn it on the next morning. Don’t like beans in your chili? Just leave them out. Also, near the end you can add some hot sauce to suit your taste if you prefer something with a little more kick.

Slow Cooker Chili

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 8 hours

Ingredients

1 lb ground beef, browned and drained

1 lb beef stew meat, cubed

1 onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 (15.5-ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes with juice

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomato with green chilis with juice (like Ro*Tel)

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

3 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

1 (1-ounce) packet ranch dressing mix

3 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

1 (5-ounce) can beef broth

Instructions

Combine ingredients in a slow cooker and stir well.

Cook on low for 8 hours, stirring only once or twice.

Serve with shredded cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream and some chopped green onion.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”