Scott Martin: Cool weekend for Alabama; milder by midweek

FREEZE WARNINGS AND FROST ADVISORIES: Freeze warnings continue in effect for the northern half of central Alabama and all of north Alabama until 9 a.m. Frost advisories continue for most of the southern half of central Alabama until 9 a.m. as well.

FANTASTIC BUT COOL SATURDAY: It will be a fantastic day across Alabama with plenty of blue skies and maybe one or two passing clouds. It will remain cool today, with highs reaching the mid-50s to the lower 60s. We’ll have clear skies tonight, which will allow those lows to drop into the lower to mid-30s for most, with upper 30s for locations along and south of I-85. A freeze watch has been issued for northern and upper central Alabama tonight that will go through 8 a.m. Sunday.

TIME CHANGE: Don’t forget we go back on standard time this weekend; set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight. The sunset Sunday for Birmingham will be at 4:53 p.m.

A NEAR REPEAT SUNDAY: Sunday will be another fantastic but cool day, but there will be just a couple more clouds in the sky during the late afternoon through the evening. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

WARMER MONDAY: The first day of the work week will remain dry, but we’ll have some clouds mixed in with some sun throughout the day. Temperatures will be warmer, making it up into the 60s.

WARMING TREND CONTINUES TUESDAY: There will be mostly sunny skies for northern Alabama, with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the southern half. We stay dry and highs will be in the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

VERY NICE WEDNESDAY: We can expect mostly sunny skies. We will have clouds start to move in during the late-night and overnight hours ahead of a cold front, but we should stay dry. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid-70s.

SHOWERS POSSIBLE THURSDAY: A cold front will move through on Thursday that will bring us a decent chance of showers. At this point, it looks like there won’t be that much moisture with this system, and thunder doesn’t look to be likely as there will be no surface instability. The best rain chances will be from the late morning through the evening, but rain will be out of the area well before midnight. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

BACK TO COOLER TEMPERATURES FRIDAY: Clouds will decrease during the day, but some will continue to hang tough. We’ll end up with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon and our temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will be down in the lower 50s to the lower 60s.

A VOODOO LAND LOOK AT NEXT SATURDAY: I have heard that there may be this big football game taking place in Tuscaloosa starting at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday. Well, taking a peek into Voodoo Land, the weather looks to be great. It’ll be dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s to start, then falling into the upper 50s by the fourth quarter.

TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin is free from any tropical waves or disturbances that are of any concern. No new tropical cyclones are expected to form within the next five days.

ON THIS DAY IN 1961: The temperature at Atlanta reached 84 degrees to establish a record for November.

BEACH FORECAST: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to Panama City Beach, Florida, on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

