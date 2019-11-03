On this day in Alabama history: Author, businessman died

Nov. 3, 1908

Clifford Lanier (1844-1908) was the younger brother of poet and musician Sidney Lanier and died of tuberculosis at age 39. The brothers served together in the Civil War, then worked at the Exchange Hotel, which they eventually bought and ran until 1884. Clifford Lanier wrote of his war experiences in “Thorn-Fruit,” considered by critics a better novel than Sidney’s battle remembrance “Tiger-Lilies.” Clifford Lanier wrote articles for Scribner’s Monthly and the Christian Advocate. He was admitted to the bar but primarily earned a living through business and real estate ventures. He also was superintendent of Montgomery schools before dying on Nov. 3, 1908, and being buried in Oakwood Cemetery.

