James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama before week is over

ANOTHER COLD NOVEMBER MORNING: Some of the colder pockets over north Alabama are below freezing again this morning. Here are some observations just before sunrise:

Gadsden — 30

Fort Payne — 31

Centre — 31

Scottsboro — 32

Meridianville — 32

Haleyville — 33

Decatur — 33

Heflin — 34

Pell City — 36

Weaver — 38

Anniston — 39

Tuscaloosa — 41

Birmingham — 43

Montgomery — 45

Mobile — 47

Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with a high in the 60s; tonight will be mostly cloudy and not as cold as recent nights. A weak surface trough could squeeze out a few small showers over southeast Alabama tonight or Tuesday morning, but most of the state will stay dry. Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high close to 70 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be dry and pleasant with a high close to 70, but clouds move in Thursday, and a cold front will bring rain to the state late in the day and into Thursday night. There won’t any surface-based instability, so there is no risk of severe storms and probably no thunder. Rain ends Friday, and the day will be much cooler, with temperatures holding in the 50s. Rain amounts of one-half inch to 1 inch are expected, and the sky will begin to clear Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. Lows Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the 35- to 42-degree range; the high will be in the upper 50s Saturday, followed by low 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A secondary surge of cool air arrives Monday. For now the air looks too dry for any meaningful precipitation with that cold front. Then, the weather looks cool and dry through midweek. A cold front will bring a chance of showers on Friday.

LATE FALL SEVERE WEATHER SEASON: We are in our late fall tornado season in Alabama, but there is no sign of any severe weather issue through midmonth.

TROPICS: The hurricane season runs through the end of November, but typically things are pretty quiet this month as sea-surface temperatures come down. There’s no sign of any tropical storm formation this week.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The biggest college football game of the year is Saturday in Tuscaloosa; Alabama will host LSU (2:30 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The weather will be perfect for football — cool and dry. The temperature will be around 57 at kickoff, falling into the low 50s by the final whistle. The sun will set at 4:52 p.m. in Tuscaloosa Saturday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1935: Called the Yankee Hurricane, a Category 2 storm affected the Bahamas and South Florida. This storm remains the only tropical cyclone to hit Miami from the northeast in November.

