James Spann: Rain Thursday night, then a cool, dry weekend for Alabama

PLEASANT FALL WEATHER: We are forecasting a high near 70 degrees today followed by low 70s Wednesday as our warming trend continues. The sky will be partly sunny today and mostly sunny Wednesday as dry air remains in place. The average high for Nov. 5 at Birmingham is 69.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds return Thursday ahead of a cold front, and rain is likely late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. For now it looks like the main window for rain will come from about 4 Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday. The air will be stable, so no severe weather worries, and rain amounts will be around one-half inch for most communities. Friday will feature a clearing sky and the day will be much colder, with a high only in the low 50s along with a brisk northwest wind.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for sunshine in full supply Saturday and Sunday as very dry air will cover the state. We start the day Saturday near freezing, followed by a high around 60. Sunday’s high will be in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Another cold front blows into the state Monday; for now it looks like the air will be too dry for any measurable rain. Temperatures could very well fall during the day, and the coldest air so far this season settles in here for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: It will be clear and cold for the high school games Friday night, with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Alabama hosts LSU Saturday in Tuscaloosa at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The weather could not be any better for the biggest college game of the year — a sunny sky, with temperatures falling from near 61 at kickoff into the mid 50s by the final whistle. Sunset Saturday in Tuscaloosa comes at 4:52 p.m., so the fourth quarter will be played under the lights.

UAB will host Southern Miss at Legion Field Saturday (2:30 p.m. kickoff). Expect clear weather for the game with temperatures falling from near 60 at kickoff into the mid 50s by the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville State will take on Tennessee Tech Saturday (kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Central) in Cookeville; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the 55- to 60-degree range during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1894: A significant snowstorm hit New England on Nov. 5-6. It formed off the New Jersey coast and passed east of Connecticut with rapidly increasing heavy rain and snow, along with high winds. This caused significant damage to trees and brought down telegraph poles by the hundreds. The telegraph and telephone service in all southern New England was crippled, and fallen poles and trees delayed railroad trains.

