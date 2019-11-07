Can’t Miss Alabama gives thanks to our courageous heroes

Celebrate Veterans Day with the brave men and women who fought for this country.

Veterans Day Parade – Birmingham

Give honor to all who have served in our nation’s armed forces Monday, Nov. 11, at the annual Veterans Day Parade downtown. This year, the parade will evolve around Railroad Park, starting at Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard and First Avenue South at 1:30 p.m. and ending at First Avenue South and 20th Street South. Prior to the parade, there will be a reception and dinner on Sunday and a memorial service on Monday. Learn more at nationalveteransday.org.

Veterans Day weekend at the Zoo

Veterans, active or retired military will receive free admission to the Birmingham Zoo Nov. 9-11. Celebrate the day on a carousel, take a train ride and see the lion training. To receive entry, have your military ID card, dependent ID card or a driver’s license with veteran’s designation.

Veterans Day Breakfast & Parade – Bay Minette

Bay Minette will celebrate those who have served at its Veterans Day Breakfast and Parade. Breakfast is at 8 a.m., the parade is at 10:15 a.m., a ceremony is at 10:30 a.m. and a memorial service at 11 a.m. Contact [email protected] or call 251-937-5665 for more information.

American Village Veterans Day Service

Join American Village for a Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day followed by a wreath laying. Tour the village through 4 p.m. Admission for veterans and active military is free. The American Village is at 3727 Alabama Highway 119 in Montevallo.

Honor the Brave Golf Clinic

Active and retired military are invited to join the Highland Park Golf Course for golf instructions, food and drinks from 10 am. to noon on Veterans Day. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 205-322-1902. Visit the website at highlandparkgolf.com. The venue is at 3300 Highland Ave.

The Color Purple in Oxford

Treat a veteran or military service member to the musical based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film Thursday, Nov. 7. This one-night-only production will follow the life of Celie as she struggles with abuse and bigotry while living in the South. Go here for more information. Tickets are sold at oxfordpac.org.

KC & The Sunshine Band in concert

One of the most popular disco bands of all time will perform at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Friday. The Grammy Award-winning band was formed in 1973 and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. For decades, the band’s music has been featured at major sporting events like the Super Bowl and the World Series. Fan favorites are “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Boogie Shoes” and “Shake, Shake, Shake.” Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Jonas Brothers in concert

Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins Tour is Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The three brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick, reunited this year with the release of “Sucker” and “Cool” on their fifth studio album. They were nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2009. Ticket prices are online.

Homestead Hollow Christmas

Take care of your Christmas shopping needs at Christmas in the Country Arts and Crafts Festival at Homestead Hollow in Springville. Choose from a variety of handmade, decorated arts and crafts and antique and vintage goods Nov. 8-10. Pioneer demonstrators will offer cabin tours, demonstrate what it was like to cook on a wood stove and more. Tickets for the festival are available at the gate.

Disney on Ice presents Dream Big

Dream Big Nov. 7-10 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Kick off the holiday season with Miguel, Moana and Maui, Te Fiti, Anna and Elsa and other Disney characters. The show will feature special effects, including a safe theatrical fog and strobe lights. The production will average between one-and-a-half and two hours with a 15- to 20-minute intermission. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival

Now in its 35th year, the International Songwriters festival honors the legacy of the late Frank Brown, who was a night watchman at the famous Flora-Bama and was featured on the Paul Harvey radio show. The festival will showcase Grammy Award winners, songwriters, musicians and new artists from across the country. Performances will be in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Pirates Cove, Perdido Key, Pensacola and other locations. See the full list of venues here. There will be performances, panels, tributes and library shows for the kids. Follow this link to the complete lineup.