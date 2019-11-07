On this day in Alabama history: Tide downs LSU in dramatic comeback

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Running back Shaun Alexander #37 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball during a game against the Louisiana State Tigers at the Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 22-16. (Vincent Laforet /Allsport)

Nov. 7, 1998  

In a memorable entry in the long-running rivalry, Alabama staged a wild rally at Baton Rouge to beat LSU 22-16. The Tigers held a 16-7 lead with only 3:16 remaining in the game. Things changed quickly. Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow connected with Shaun Alexander on a 21-yard scoring pass. A successful onside kick then gave the Crimson Tide the ball at the LSU 40-yard line. With the clock down to 38 seconds, Zow hit Quincy Jackson for another score to go ahead. A two-point conversion sealed the deal and Alabama emerged victorious. LSU and Alabama first faced off in 1895, and the schools have played each year since 1964. The teams play again this Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Andrew Zow #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide passes the ball during a game against the Florida Gators at Florida Field in Gainsville, Florida. The Crimson Tide defeated the Gators 41-40. (Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

