Amelia’s Deli’s Black Russian Cake is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Amelia’s Deli and Catering in Gulf Shores always has lots of great food on the menu and delicious cakes on the counter.

One cake in particular is the top seller. Owner Amelia Stephens took a recipe from Southern Living magazine and tweaked it to make the Black Russian Cake.

This cake has secret ingredients that give it its name – vodka, along with a little Kahlua.

Amelia’s Deli cake makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“I put liquor in a lot of my cakes,” Stephens said with a giggle. “It makes them really moist.”

It also makes the Black Russian Cake irresistible enough to earn a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Give it a try the next time you’re in Gulf Shores.