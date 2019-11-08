James Spann: Freeze warning in Alabama tonight; even colder next week

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for Friday and the weekend ahead from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

DRY, BUT COLDER: Look for a good supply of sunshine across Alabama today, but temperatures will be much colder than recent days. The high over north and central Alabama today will be in the 50- to 55-degree range, and a freeze is likely early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for north and west Alabama; we project a low between 28 and 32 degrees for most places.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry weather continues with a sunny sky both days. We warm to near 60 degrees Saturday, and Sunday’s high will be in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds increase Monday ahead of a cold front that represents the leading edge of the coldest air so far this season. Some light rain is likely Monday night and early Tuesday; moisture will be limited, and rain amounts should be one-quarter inch or less for most communities. As cold air rushes into the state, there could be a snow flake or ice pellet somewhere over North Alabama, but nothing meaningful and no impact. The big story is the cold air.

The high Tuesday will most likely be reached between midnight and 3 a.m., when temperatures are in the 50s. We drop into the 30s during the morning, and much of north Alabama will hold in the 30s all day with a brisk north wind and lingering clouds.

The sky will clear Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning we project a low between 18 and 24 degrees across north and central Alabama. Birmingham’s record low for Nov. 13 is 22, set way back in 1911, and that record is in danger. It rarely gets this cold before Thanksgiving in Alabama.

A wave of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico could bring some rain to south Alabama Thursday afternoon or Thursday night, but for now we believe the northern half of the state will be dry. There’s still a good bit of uncertainty with this feature, however.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: It will be clear and cold for the high school games tonight, with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Alabama hosts LSU Saturday in Tuscaloosa at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The weather could not be any better for the biggest college game of the year — a sunny sky, with temperatures falling from near 61 at kickoff into the mid 50s by the final whistle. Sunset Saturday in Tuscaloosa comes at 4:52 p.m., so the fourth quarter will be played under the lights.

UAB will take on Southern Miss in Hattiesburg Saturday (2:30 p.m. kickoff). Expect clear weather for the game with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff to near 60 by the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville State will take on Tennessee Tech Saturday (kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Central) in Cookeville; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the 55- to 60-degree range during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1913: The Great Lakes Storm of Nov. 7-13, 1913, was a blizzard with hurricane-force winds that devastated the Great Lakes Region, sinking as many as 19 ships and stranding 19 others. This storm would be the deadliest and most destructive natural disaster ever to hit the Great Lakes.

