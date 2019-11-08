On this day in Alabama history: Thomas Cain was born   

Nov. 8, 1946

Musician, songwriter, producer and publisher Thomas Cain was born in Athens. He displayed a talent for music at an early age, playing piano and trumpet as a child. He majored in music at Alabama A&M but transferred to Tennessee State University, where he majored in classical music while also performing in a soul revue. After graduation, Cain found success in Nashville as R&B was beginning to have more influence on country music in the 1970s. Notably, he collaborated with fellow Alabamian Arthur Alexander on his self-titled 1972 album, now considered a lost soul classic. Cain was hired by the licensing organization Broadcast Music International (BMI) in 1984, where he had his greatest impact, rising to senior director, writer/publisher relations.

