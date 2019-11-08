On this day in Alabama history: Thomas Cain was born   

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Musician Thomas Cain, a native of Athens, Limestone County, is a prolific composer, performer, and music executive. During the 1970s, he and fellow Alabamian Arthur Alexander enjoyed a successful and productive song-writing collaboration that produced several hits. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of Thomas Cain)

Nov. 8, 1946

Musician, songwriter, producer and publisher Thomas Cain was born in Athens. He displayed a talent for music at an early age, playing piano and trumpet as a child. He majored in music at Alabama A&M but transferred to Tennessee State University, where he majored in classical music while also performing in a soul revue. After graduation, Cain found success in Nashville as R&B was beginning to have more influence on country music in the 1970s. Notably, he collaborated with fellow Alabamian Arthur Alexander on his self-titled 1972 album, now considered a lost soul classic. Cain was hired by the licensing organization Broadcast Music International (BMI) in 1984, where he had his greatest impact, rising to senior director, writer/publisher relations.

