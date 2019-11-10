On this day in Alabama history: Rheta Grimsley Johnson was born

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

On this day in Alabama history: Rheta Grimsley Johnson was born
Montgomery native Rheta Grimsley Johnson is an author and nationally syndicated newspaper columnist. She wrote an authorized biography of "Peanuts" comic strip creator Charles Schulz and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for commentary in 1991. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Auburn University Graduate School)

Nov. 10, 1953 

Rheta Grimsley Johnson was born in Colquitt, Georgia, but grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and attended Auburn University. At Auburn, she won the National Pacemaker Award for excellence in student journalism. She began her newspaper career in 1980 at the Memphis Commercial Appeal, and later published an anthology of the columns she wrote there. She later wrote a biography of “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 1991. She also was a columnist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and authored several other books. She continues to write a weekly essay for King Features Syndicate that is distributed to about 50 newspapers nationwide.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

community

Auburn’s golden eagle Nova, War Eagle VII, possibly in early stages of heart failure

Prev Story

Related Stories