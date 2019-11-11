Alabama’s aging veterans find joy in state veterans home

If you ask U.S. Navy veteran Floyd Howard Jr., what he thinks of life at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette, his answer is simple and to the point.

“It’s a good life here.”

Howard is one of 150 veterans who live at the state veterans home in Bay Minette. The home, which opened in July 1995, is one of four veterans homes owned and operated by the state of Alabama to serve aging or chronically disabled veterans, the others being in Huntsville, Alexander City and Pell City. Brian McFeely, administrator for the state veterans home in Bay Minette, said he and his staff are honored to care for these men and women.

“It’s one of the most humbling experiences you can have to give back to those who served our country,” McFeely said. “They are true heroes and they deserve everything that we give them every day.”

State Veterans Home in Bay Minette giving those who served an honorable place to live from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Howard has lived at Green for more than a year and a half. He said McFeely and the rest of the staff are wonderful.

“Mr. McFeely is one of the best administrators I’ve ever seen in my life,” Howard said. “We’re taken care of medically, socially — everything.”

James Waters, who served 20 years in the U.S. Army, said the home works for him.

“I had reached the point where I knew I needed a place,” Waters said. “I couldn’t drive anymore so I couldn’t take the lady to dinner. I do well here.”

Floyd Howard, Jr., born in Tuscaloosa and raised in Mobile, served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1969. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Harold Bryson, a native of Walhalla, SC, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1976. He moved to Foley in 2001. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Henry Burgess, born and raised in Mobile, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1942-1945 as a small aircraft mechanic. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) James Ward, born and raised in the Coffee County town of Kinston, served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1955. He came home and worked 47 years as a veterinarian. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) James Waters, born in Midland City and raised in Rehobeth, served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1977 with military cryto gear. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

U.S. Air Force veteran Harold Bryson moved to Green almost two years ago. He says the sadness of missing his wife is made more bearable by friends like Waters.

“Jim is one that I count above all others,” Bryson said. “I’m surrounded by people who would protect me if I needed it.”

James Ward, a Vietnam veteran and retired veterinarian, calls Green the “second-best place to home” since he’s unable to live at home with his wife.

“These guys make it much easier,” Ward said. “The food is good, too. They have really good food here.”

Henry Burgess served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II as a small aircraft mechanic. He said his favorite part of living at Green is the field trips like the one he and some of the others took in September to the Naval Air Museum in Pensacola, Florida.

“I liked it,” Burgess said. “It was fun.”

McFeely said he and his staff enjoy serving the men and women in their care.

“I’m going to live here one day, and I’ve got several of my staff members that are going to live here one day,” he said. “We’re veterans taking care of veterans. There’s no greater joy in the world than to take care of these guys.”