On this day in Alabama history: Community Kitchens opened its doors

November 11, 1980

Community Kitchens opened its doors to the hungry on Nov. 11, 1980. Community Kitchens is a non-profit organization that provides free meals to Birmingham residents from two locations – St Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Southside and Grace Episcopal Church in Woodlawn. The organization provides hot lunches daily to anyone who requests it, no questions asked. The outreach was instituted at the command of St Andrew’s rector Maurice Branscomb. An independent board of directors was established in 1991 as the organization became a registered non-profit.The group currently serves about 250 people a day and is open 365 days a year. In recent years it has provided more than 95,000 meals annually. Community Kitchens works with other organizations like the Metro Birmingham Services for the Homeless, Alabama Rescue Services and Nonprofit Resource Center of Alabama to serve others.

