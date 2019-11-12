On this day in Alabama history: William Bell took seat in county government

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

On this day in Alabama history: William Bell took seat in county government
Then-Birmingham Mayor William Bell speaks at the kickoff of Birmingham Innovation Week in 2016. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

 

Nov. 12, 2008

William Bell was sworn in to the Jefferson County Commission’s District 1 seat on Nov. 12, 2008. Bell, born June 11949, in Birmingham, would go on to serve as mayor of Birmingham from 2010 to 2017. He was also a long-time Birmingham City Council representative and was appointed in 1999 to succeed Richard Arrington Jr. as interim mayor of Birmingham. After the 2009 conviction of Larry Langford, Bell won a runoff against attorney Patrick Cooper in a special election to serve the remainder of his term of office. Bell is the grandson of a former ore miner and the son of D-Day veteran John W. Bell and Luvenia Little. He grew up in Titusville and was one of the first African American students to enroll at John Carroll Catholic High School in 1966. He graduated in 1997 and went on to earn a master’s degree in psychology and guidance counseling from UAB and a Juris Doctor from Miles College.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

weather-center

James Spann: Very cold, windy day for Alabama; record lows early Wednesday

Prev Story
community

Alabama scientist helping oysters grow stronger shells

Next Story

Related Stories