James Spann: Slow warming trend begins in Alabama later today

RECORDS SHATTERED THIS MORNING: Here are some temperatures around the state just before daybreak:

Black Creek — 14

Cullman — 15

Haleyville — 16

Decatur — 17

Heflin — 17

Fort Payne — 17

Huntsville — 18

Hueytown — 18

Weaver — 18

Bessemer — 19

Gadsden — 19

Talladega — 19

Pell City — 19

Birmingham — 19

Muscle Shoals — 20

Anniston — 21

Tuscaloosa — 22

Mobile — 26

Montgomery — 26

Here are some notes on the official observation at Birmingham:

The temperature dropped to 19 degrees at the Birmingham Airport at 4 a.m. The last time we saw a low in the teens during the month of November was 64 years ago, in 1955, when the low was 19 on Nov. 29.

We have established a new record low for Nov. 13; the old record was 22, set in 1911, 108 years ago.

This is the earliest in the season we have reached the teens. Until today, the earliest low in the teens was on Nov. 15, 1940, when the low was 19.

This is not a record low for the month of November; that happened on Nov. 25, 1950, when the low was 5 degrees.

Today will be sunny with a high close to 50 degrees this afternoon.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds return to Alabama Thursday, and some light rain is possible over the southern two-thirds of the state late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. The best chance of rain will be along and south of I-59 (Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Gadsden), and amounts should be a quarter of an inch or less for most communities. Friday will be a cloudy, cold day, and a few patches of light rain or drizzle are possible as a deep upper low moves overhead. The high will be in the low 50s Thursday, and we most likely hold in the 40s all day Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday; the high will be in the mid 50s Saturday and in the 58- to 62-degree range Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Another wave in the Gulf could bring a bit of light rain to south Alabama Monday. Otherwise the week looks generally dry with temperatures a bit below average — highs mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night, the weather will be clear and cold with temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Georgia (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 56 degrees, falling to near 50 by the final whistle.

Alabama travels to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11 a.m. kickoff). Sunny weather is expected with temperatures rising from near 52 at kickoff into the mid 50s by the fourth quarter.

UAB hosts UTEP at Legion Field Saturday afternoon (noon kickoff). A sunny sky is forecast with temperatures rising from 53 at kickoff to near 56 by the end of the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1946: General Electric scientists produced snow in the Massachusetts Berkshires in the first modern-day cloud seeding experiment. Scientist Vincent Schaefer dropped six pounds of dry ice pellets into a cloud over Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The experiment produced snowfall, as a 4-mile-long cloud was converted into snow flurries. The success of the experiment became the basis of many weather modification projects.

