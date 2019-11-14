Alabama high school football championships returning to Birmingham

The Alabama high school football championships will once again be played in Birmingham as part of a new three-year rotation plan.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced plans that add the $174 million Protective Stadium now under construction into the mix for the annual Super 7 High School Football Championships starting in 2021.

The championships were once held exclusively in Birmingham before a rotation began in 2009 between Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama and Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn University. Those stadiums will remain in a rotation that now adds Protective Stadium once every three years.

“It is with great pride that we announce the continuation of Super 7 for 2021-2032 and our partnership with the communities of Auburn-Opelika, Tuscaloosa and, now, Birmingham,” said AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese. “The communities of Auburn-Opelika and Tuscaloosa helped the AHSAA take this event to a new level in 2009 and created the standard of excellence for hosting that is unmatched across high school athletics. The AHSAA is grateful for Auburn-Opelika and Tuscaloosa embracing a new idea to include Birmingham in the rotation, which will now provide three high quality venues for our member schools to showcase their football programs at the end of each season.”

Birmingham’s Protective Stadium will play host to the AHSAA Super 7 High School Football Championships every third year starting in 2021. (Populous) Auburn’s Jordan Hare stadium will play host to the AHSAA Super 7 High School Football Championships every third year beginning in 2022. (Cat Wofford/Auburn Athletics) Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium will play host to the AHSAA Super 7 High School Football Championships every third year starting in 2023. (Crimson Tide Photos)

Under the plan, Protective Stadium will host its first Super 7 Dec. 1-3, 2021 and following years in 2024, 2027 and 2030. The championships were played at Birmingham’s Legion Field from 1996 to 2008. Legion Field also was host to the large-school championship game from 1971 through 1995 before adding other classifications in 1996.

“We are pleased to see the AHSAA Super 7 return to the city where it began more than 20 years ago,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “The Super 7 showcases the best of high school athletics in Alabama, and Birmingham is excited to be a host city once again. As a progressive city focused on building a better future for our young people, we look forward to working closely with the AHSAA to celebrate championship-caliber high school sports for years to come.”

Auburn will host the Super 7 in 2022, 2026, 2028 and 2032. Tuscaloosa will play host in 2023, 2025, 2029 and 2031.

The Super 7 brings together at one venue a north qualifier and a south qualifier that advance through five rounds of playoffs in each of the AHSAA’s seven classifications.