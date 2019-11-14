Legends in Concert kicks off the holiday season in Can’t Miss Alabama

Stay connected for more upcoming holiday shows.

Legends Holiday Show

The first holiday show at OWA Theater will pay tribute to Tony Bennett, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, the Blues Brothers and George Michael. The concert is Las Vegas’ longest-running and most-awarded tribute show. The show opens with Brian Setzer Orchestra’s rendition of “Jingle Bells” and closes with “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” The Legends band brings music memories to life with a sensational tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo” (“Carol of the Bells”) that brings the magic of the season to Foley. The holiday production is Nov. 19 and continues through Dec. 31. For additional information, go to visitowa.com or legendsinconcert.com or follow the show on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fairhope Film Festival

Wind down at the Fairhope Film Festival after a busy day. World-class award-winning films will include feature films, foreign films, documentaries and shorts Thursday through Saturday. A special red-carpet party with music by Journey 2 Mars and Casino Entertainment by Wind Creek will be Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For the film schedule, tickets, lodging and venue information, visit fairhopefilmfestival.org.

Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony

Masterworks presents the Alabama Symphony Orchestra Nov. 15-16. The program includes Martin Kennedy’s “Forest Dark and Stars Above,” which was written for the ASO; Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Symphony No. 103” and Pyotr llyich Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4.” Enjoy the full range of the orchestra’s virtuosity, from bombastic passages to flowing lyricism. Gain insight into the music through Concert Comments each night at 6:15 p.m. at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center. Carlos Izcaray is the conductor.

UAB Football vs. UTEP

The UAB Blazers will play UTEP Saturday at Legion Field. Get the scoop on tailgating at blazergameday.com. Take the Blazer Walk to Legion Field, which starts one hour and 45 minutes prior to kickoff. Coach Bill Clark will lead the team to the north side of the stadium. If you want to ride your bicycle, Redemptive Cycles will be set up two hours prior to each game. Park your bicycle free on the south side of the stadium facing Graymont Avenue next to the Bear Bryant monument. Single tickets and other specials are online. For more information about Blazer Game Day go here. Legion Field Stadium has a clear bag policy.

Vulcan Park and Museum

An exhibit by Marvin Clemons, author of “Terminal Station: Birmingham’s Great Temple of Travel,” is on display at Vulcan Park and Museum through the end of the year. The exhibit is based on Clemons’ pictorial history book of the historic train depot and explores how it affected many town visitors, residents and immigrants. Clemons’ book will be available for purchase onsite. General admission is $10 and member admission is $8.

Lee Ann Womack in concert

Country music singer and songwriter Lee Ann Womack will perform at the Oxford Performing Arts Center Sunday. The Grammy award winner’s newest album is “The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone.” Tickets are on sale at opac.org.

A.G. Gaston: The Man and His Legacy

Learn more about the legacy of business pioneer A.G. Gaston at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The multimillionaire operated several companies including the Booker T. Washington Insurance Company, Smith and Gaston Funeral Home, Booker T. Washington Business School and Citizens Federal Savings and Loan Association. Renovation plans for the A.G. Gaston Motel were announced on its 65th anniversary July 1. The historic motel was a place of refuge for many prominent civil rights leaders. View the A.G. Gaston exhibit during BCRI operating hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.