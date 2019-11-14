On this day in Alabama history: Section of interstate known as Corridor X opened

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

On this day in Alabama history: Section of interstate known as Corridor X opened
The opening of Interstate 22 at the I-65 connection was significant. (file)

Nov. 14, 2007

On this day in 2007, a section of Interstate 22 from Cherry Avenue to Industrial Parkway opened in Birmingham. Originally known as Corridor X, the interstate highway connects Interstate 269 near Byhalia, Mississippi (just south of Memphis, Tennessee) with I-65 in Birmingham. It follows the U.S. Highway 78 corridor along its 176-mile route, passing through the cities of Holly Springs, New Albany and Tupelo, Mississippi; and Hamilton and Jasper, Alabama.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

weather-center

James Spann: Some light rain possible in Alabama later today, tonight

Prev Story
community

Legends in Concert kicks off the holiday season in Can’t Miss Alabama

Next Story

Related Stories