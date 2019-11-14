On this day in Alabama history: Section of interstate known as Corridor X opened

Nov. 14, 2007

On this day in 2007, a section of Interstate 22 from Cherry Avenue to Industrial Parkway opened in Birmingham. Originally known as Corridor X, the interstate highway connects Interstate 269 near Byhalia, Mississippi (just south of Memphis, Tennessee) with I-65 in Birmingham. It follows the U.S. Highway 78 corridor along its 176-mile route, passing through the cities of Holly Springs, New Albany and Tupelo, Mississippi; and Hamilton and Jasper, Alabama.

