James Spann: Clouds linger; some rain for east Alabama today

RADAR CHECK: Rain continues this morning over parts of east Alabama, and clouds linger over the rest of the state. A deep upper low will pass overhead today; the sky will be generally cloudy, and we will maintain the chance of light rain over the eastern third of the state. Some clearing could begin over west Alabama this afternoon, however, as the upper low moves eastward. Temperatures will hold in the 40s today over the eastern half of the state; low 50s are possible for the western counties.

The sky becomes fair tonight statewide, and we drop into the 28- to 34-degree range early Saturday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for sunshine in full supply both days; the high will be in the mid to upper 50s Saturday, followed by low 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry Monday through Thursday with seasonal temperatures — highs mostly in the 60s, lows in the 40s. Clouds increase on Friday ahead of the next wave, with some potential for scattered light rain. Rain seems more likely the following day, Saturday, Nov. 23.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games tonight, the weather will be clear and cold with temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Georgia (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 56 degrees, falling to near 50 by the final whistle.

Alabama travels to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11 a.m. kickoff). Sunny weather is expected with temperatures rising from near 54 at kickoff into the upper 50s by the fourth quarter.

UAB hosts UTEP at Legion Field Saturday afternoon (noon kickoff). A sunny sky is forecast with temperatures rising from 53 at kickoff to near 56 by the end of the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1989: A squall line entered northwest Alabama around 3 that Wednesday afternoon, and at that point it looked like the primary issue was going to be straight-line winds along the line. Around 4:20, however, an isolated cell merged with the squall line over southwest Huntsville, near Redstone Arsenal, and within minutes an F4 tornado dropped from the sky, moving through southern Huntsville. It would destroy or damage 80 businesses, three churches, a dozen apartment buildings and more than 1,000 cars. It moved on, climbing over Garth Mountain, demolishing Jones Valley Elementary School and destroying 259 homes in the Jones Valley area. The tornado killed 21 people and injured 463. Unfortunately, there was no tornado warning until several minutes after the twister touched down; this was before Doppler Radar was in operational use in Alabama.

