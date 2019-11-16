Scott Martin: Dry spell for Alabama starts today

FANTASTIC BUT COOL SATURDAY: Today will be a much brighter day compared to Friday, as the disturbance has moved to our east and will continue to move out over the Atlantic. For us, that means sunny skies with cool temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-50s to the lower 60s. Skies will remain clear throughout the night with lows dropping into the upper 20s to the upper 30s.

A LITTLE WARMER SUNDAY: We’ll have a few clouds move across the sky throughout the day Sunday, but we’ll stay generally sunny. No rain is expected and highs will be a little warmer, into the upper 50s to the mid-60s.

MORE CLOUDS MONDAY: We’ll continue to stay dry Monday, but we’ll have even more clouds. It will be partly to mostly cloudy at times with highs reaching the lower 50s to the lower 60s.

BRIGHTER TUESDAY: The quiet weather trend continues Tuesday as those clouds will finally move out of the area and we’ll be left with mainly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid-60s.

NICE DAY WEDNESDAY: We’ll stay dry on Wednesday, plus it will be just a little warmer. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

CLOUDS MOVE BACK IN ON THURSDAY: A cold front will approach from the west on Thursday that will send clouds into Alabama. At this point, we look to stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

SHOWERS POSSIBLE FRIDAY: The cold front will move into the northern parts of the state on Friday, bringing a chance of showers to Alabama, with the higher chances north of the I-85 corridor. Not everyone will see rain, but rainfall amounts look to range from a trace to as high as one-half inch from southeast to northwest. Thunder does not look likely as there is no instability. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

TROPICS: We do have one area of concern that is expected to form in the tropics a few hundred miles to the northeast of the Leeward Islands either late this weekend or early next week. It will be no threat to land as it will move northwest and north over the open waters of the Atlantic and eventually merge with a frontal system near the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center doesn’t believe this will develop into a tropical cyclone.

ON THIS DATE IN 2006: An F-3 tornado strikes Riegelwood, North Carolina, causing eight deaths and 20 injuries.

BEACH FORECAST: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to Panama City Beach, Florida, on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

CONNECT: You can find the AlabamaWx Weather Blog on the major social media networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.