From concerts to conventions, BJCC welcomes all

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) is a sports, convention and entertainment center made up of several venues, including a concert hall, theaters and exhibition halls, as well as the Medical Forum Conference Center. Also part of the BJCC complex are the Forum Office Building, Westin Birmingham and the Sheraton Birmingham hotels, Uptown Entertainment District, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, Birmingham Children’s Theatre and the Southeastern Conference.

The BJCC offers a broad range of entertainment and conference facilities in the heart of downtown Birmingham.

Meetings and exhibitions

The BJCC contains 220,000 square feet of flexible space in the Exhibition Hall, as well as 74 meeting rooms totaling 100,000 square feet, including a 16,000-square-foot ballroom that can seat up to 1,200 for banquets. In addition, the 10-story Medical Forum building has meeting rooms, a 275-seat theater and classrooms, conference areas and seven floors of offices.

“[The BJCC has] about 380,000 square feet of public-meeting space. The two large exhibit halls are approximately 110,000 to 120,000 square feet … and are surrounded by clusters of meeting rooms that support each exhibit hall,” BJCC Authority Executive Director and CEO Tad Snider said of the Exhibition Hall, which houses Birmingham’s largest trade shows and conventions and can accommodate 1,100 exhibit booths.

A poster advertising a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is displayed at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. (Mark Almond/The Birmingham Times) The concert hall is readied for a performance by the Alabama Ballet at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. (Mark Almond/The Birmingham Times) Legacy Arena during preparations for a Disney on Ice performance. (Mark Almond/The Birmingham Times) A poster advertising a 2003 concert by Tim McGraw is displayed at the BJCC. (Mark Almond/The Birmingham Times) A poster advertising a 2002 concert by The Eagles is displayed at the BJCC. (Mark Almond/The Birmingham Times) A poster advertising a 2004 concert by Prince is displayed at the BJCC. (Mark Almond/The Birmingham Times) Preparations underway for an event in the North Exhibition Hall at the BJCC. (Mark Almond/The Birmingham Times) A poster advertising a traveling Smithsonian exhibit is displayed at the BJCC. (Mark Almond/The Birmingham Times) A mural depicts past concerts and events at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. (Mark Almond/The Birmingham Times)

Theater

“The Legacy Arena [seats 19,000], and there is a smaller 1,000-seat theater primarily used by the Birmingham Children’s Theatre, as well as a 3,000-seat concert hall,” Snider said.

The BJCC Concert Hall was home to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra before it moved to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Alys Stephens Center. This facility, the tallest building in the complex, hosts concerts and touring Broadway and family shows. It houses a pipe organ, and backstage there are two chorus rooms, 12 dressing rooms, two rehearsal areas and a VIP reception room. The smaller theater is used for operas, ballets, and smaller concerts and stage shows; it has two rehearsal areas, two chorus dressing rooms and six dressing rooms, including a star’s dressing room.

Hotels and dining

“The civic center authority also owns the Sheraton Birmingham and Westin Birmingham hotels,” Snider said.

In addition, the Uptown Entertainment District has six restaurants and a coffee shop, and Topgolf features a high-tech driving range along with private event and lounge space.

More to come

That’s just a sampling of what’s offered at the BJCC today. As the Protective Stadium is constructed, there is potential for new development in and around it, Snider said.

“When the project is finished, there will be more opportunities for entertainment and dining than we have today,” he said. “At that point, pretty much 18th Avenue all the way to Carraway Boulevard and up to 12th Avenue and [CityWalk BHAM] to the south all becomes the environment in and around the BJCC.”

This story originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.