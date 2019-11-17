On this day in Alabama history: Birmingham Barons first baseman Norm Zauchin was born

Nov. 17, 1929

Norbert Henry Zauchin was born Nov. 17, 1929, in Royal Oak, Michigan. He was a first baseman for the 1950 Birmingham Barons and played six seasons in the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox and Washington Senators.

Zauchin, the son of Polish immigrant Casmer “Charles” Zauchin and his wife, Catherine, grew up in Michigan and graduated from Kimball High School with hopes of becoming a basketball star. But when a team he’d hoped to play for folded (Detroit Falcons), he looked to baseball. He began his career at age 18 assigned to the Milford (Delaware) Red Sox of the Class D Eastern Shore League, hitting 33 home runs in 120 games to earn recognition as the league’s most valuable player.

In 1950, Zauchin started the year with the Barons and was billed as the heir apparent to Walt Dropo at first base. He lived up to his billing by leading the team in total bases and doubles, and setting a Rickwood Field record with 35 home runs. Beneficiary of an advertising promotion, Zauchin collected a new suit of clothes from J. Blach & Sons for each one.

