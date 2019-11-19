Inaugural Jewish Film Festival comes to Birmingham

Birmingham’s Sidewalk Film Festival is hosting the inaugural Sidewalk Jewish Film Festival, including some of cinema’s most beloved movies.

The festival begins Thursday, Nov. 21, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 24. Presented by the Birmingham Jewish Foundation, the festival will take place at the recently opened Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema. Among the movies to be shown are classics such as “Hello, Dolly!” and “Duck Soup” and newer films like “The Dancing Dogs of Dombrova” and “Standing Up, Falling Down.”

“Birmingham’s Jewish community is one with an immense impact and one that should be celebrated,” said Chloe Cook, executive director of the Sidewalk Film Festival and Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema. “We are extremely proud to bring their stories, perspectives and culture to attendees of all walks of life.”

A cinematic exploration of Jewish culture, history, art and life in Israel, the festival will include an opening night reception, panels, workshops, networking events and a closing night party featuring a tasting of Jewish cuisine.

The Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema opened this fall. Located in the basement of the Pizitz building on Second Avenue North, it features two 89-seat theaters and an education room for special events. The cinema operates seven days of the week year-round, screening the latest independent feature films and special presentations on one of two screens. It will also be the new home for the annual Sidewalk Film Festival.

To view the film lineup and purchase tickets for the Sidewalk Jewish Film Festival, visit the Sidewalk Film Festival website.