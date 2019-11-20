On this day in Alabama history: Football star Dwight Stephenson was born

Nov. 20, 1957

Born on this day in Murfreesboro, North Carolina, Dwight Stephenson became an All-American football player for Paul “Bear” Bryant at the University of Alabama. Bryant referred to the offensive lineman as the best player he ever coached, regardless of position. The Miami Dolphins drafted Stephenson in the second round of the 1980 draft, and he would go on to become what many regarded as the best center of all time. An All-Pro for five straight years from 1983-87, Stephenson’s career ended with a knee injury in 1987. Stephenson was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

