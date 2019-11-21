Let’s party with Sesame Street in Can’t Miss Alabama

Check out James Spann’s new autobiography and the Mobile International Festival

Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!

Sesame Street hits the road with an all-new interactive show. The popular children’s television series premiered in 1969 and has earned multiple Emmy and Grammy awards. Sing along with Oscar and the Cookie Monster, build a snowman with Elmo, flap your wings with Big Bird, marvel at Abby’s magic, be amazed when Super Grover flies and move to the rhythm with Rosita. Available shows are Nov. 23-24 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

James Spann Book Signing

ABC 33/40 Chief Meteorologist James Spann will have a book signing for his new autobiography, “Weathering Life.” Spann, an award-winning weather forecaster, will sign books Friday from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at the Grand River Drive-In in Leeds. “Weathering Life” is available in paperback and e-book, with audio coming soon. Contact [email protected] for more information. Follow the James Spann weather blog at www.alabamawx.com.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Beautiful camellias, hollies, fall annuals, Japanese maples, ornamental grasses, herbs and vegetables are among the array of flowers. View the November flower gallery here. Admission and parking are free. Follow this link for donations. The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule garden tours, inbox [email protected]. The garden is at 2612 Lane Park Road.

UAB Football vs. Louisiana Tech

The UAB Blazers will play Louisiana Tech Saturday at Legion Field. Get the scoop on tailgating at blazergameday.com. Take the Blazer Walk to Legion Field, which starts one hour and 45 minutes prior to kickoff. Coach Bill Clark will lead the team to the north side of the stadium. If you want to ride your bicycle, Redemptive Cycles will be set up two hours prior to each game. Park your bicycle free on the south side of the stadium facing Graymont Avenue next to the Bear Bryant monument. Single tickets and other specials are online. For more information about Blazer Game Day, go here. Legion Field Stadium has a clear bag policy.

Mobile International Festival

The art and science of food is this year’s theme for the 36th annual Mobile International Festival. Explore the diversity of the world’s cultures through food, geography, history, art and social studies. More than 70 countries will be represented at the longest-running festival on the Gulf Coast Saturday at 10 a.m. Entertainment includes Indonesia Dancers, Egypt Belly Dancers, Tahiti Dancers and others. The venue is The Grounds in Mobile.

Béla Fleck & The Flecktones in concert

The Grammy-award-winning quartet is on tour celebrating its 30th anniversary at the Alys Stephens Center Friday at 8 p.m. The versatile band will perform classical, jazz, bluegrass, African, electric blues and Eastern European folk dance music. The band’s 2011 studio album “Rocket Science” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz chart. Visit alysstephens.org for ticket information.

A.G. Gaston: The Man and His Legacy

Learn more about the legacy of business pioneer A.G. Gaston at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The multimillionaire operated several companies including the Booker T. Washington Insurance Company, Smith and Gaston Funeral Home, Booker T. Washington Business School and Citizens Federal Savings and Loan. Renovation plans for the A.G. Gaston Motel were announced on its 65th anniversary July 1. The historic motel was a place of refuge for many prominent civil rights leaders. View the A.G. Gaston exhibit during BCRI operating hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vulcan Park and Museum

An exhibit by Marvin Clemons, author of “Terminal Station: Birmingham’s Great Temple of Travel,” is on display at Vulcan Park and Museum through the end of the year. The exhibit is based on Clemons’ pictorial history book of the historic train depot and explores how it affected many town visitors, residents and immigrants. Clemons’ book will be available for purchase onsite. General admission is $10 and member admission is $8.

