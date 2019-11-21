On this day in Alabama history: Alabama won last Iron Bowl at Legion Field

Nov. 21, 1998

The 63rd Iron Bowl in the series between the University of Alabama and Auburn University was the last to be held at Birmingham’s Legion Field. Alabama won the game, 31-17, after Auburn jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half. Quarterback Andrew Zow helped the Tide narrow the lead to 17-14 at the half, and Alabama held the Tigers scoreless in the second half to pull away to victory. Running back Shaun Alexander scored two touchdowns. The win brought Alabama’s record to 7-4, while Auburn fell to 3-8.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

Quarterback Andrew Zow of Alabama looks for an opening to throw a pass against Iowa State during the Independence Bowl game at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. Alabama won 14-13. DIGITAL IMAGE. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Shaun Alexander #37 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs to catch the ball during the game against Tennessee Volunteers at the Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Voulunteers defeated the Crimson Tide 21-7. (Elsa Hasch /Allsport)

For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.