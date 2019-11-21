On this day in Alabama history: Alabama won last Iron Bowl at Legion Field

Nov. 21, 1998
The 63rd Iron Bowl in the series between the University of Alabama and Auburn University was the last to be held at Birmingham’s Legion Field. Alabama won the game, 31-17, after Auburn jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half. Quarterback Andrew Zow helped the Tide narrow the lead to 17-14 at the half, and Alabama held the Tigers scoreless in the second half to pull away to victory. Running back Shaun Alexander scored two touchdowns. The win brought Alabama’s record to 7-4, while Auburn fell to 3-8.
