Coconut Shrimp at DeSoto’s one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Fried shrimp and even coconut shrimp are easy to find along the Alabama Gulf Coast and beyond. But the special recipe DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen at Gulf Shores uses sets its Coconut Shrimp apart.

This family-owned restaurant produces a number of great seafood dishes, many of them featuring local shrimp. It’s the Coconut Shrimp they sell by the hundreds that earned a place on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

“The Coconut Shrimp is one of our very, very popular dishes,” said Rosemary Steele, co-owner of DeSoto’s. “Our in-house recipe for our seasoning in our batter, our seasoning in our dip and every single aspect of that dish is done 100% in this restaurant by hand.”

