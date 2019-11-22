James Spann: Periods of rain for Alabama through Saturday

WET AT TIMES: Rain continues to fall this afternoon over much of north and central Alabama ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Rain is likely at times tonight and into part of the day Saturday; additional amounts will be around 1 inch for the northern half of the state, with lighter amounts for the southern counties. Some thunder is possible, but there is no risk of severe storms. Temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday.

The rain will end from northwest to southeast across Alabama during the midday and afternoon Saturday as drier air pushes in behind the front. Sunday will be dry and cooler; with a mostly sunny sky we expect a high between 55 and 60 degrees.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Monday will be a sunny day with a high in the mid 60s. Clouds increase Tuesday, and some rain is possible at times Tuesday night and Wednesday as a cold front drifts into the state and becomes nearly stationary. This stalled front could keep clouds and some risk of showers in the forecast through Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, but it doesn’t look like a big rain event.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sebastien, in the open Atlantic well east of the U.S., is still packing sustained winds of 60 mph. It will move east/northeast and should dissipate by early next week with no threat to land.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games tonight, periods of rain are likely with temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Western Carolina (11 a.m. kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Rain during the morning in Tuscaloosa will end around kickoff, but it is possible some light rain could linger into the first quarter of the game. The sky will be cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

Auburn will host Samford Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). Rain is likely at times during the game with temperatures in the 60s.

UAB hosts Louisiana Tech Saturday at Legion Field (2:30 p.m. kickoff). There’s a very good chance the rain will be over by kickoff; the sky will be cloudy with a kickoff temperature near 64 degrees, falling back into the low 60s by the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville State will host Eastern Kentucky Saturday (1 p.m. kickoff). Some rain will remain possible during the first quarter. The sky will be cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: A total of 45 tornadoes touched down in the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. Georgia was hard hit with two F4, one F3 and three F2 tornadoes that killed six people and injured 144. Indiana had a total of 15 tornadoes on this day to set two state records, the largest November tornado outbreak and the most tornadoes in November. One, an F4 multiple-vortex type, cut a 22-mile path through extreme southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky. This devastating tornado debunked the myth that twisters don’t cross rivers, as it crossed the Ohio River twice. The tornado outbreak made a significant contribution to what was to become the biggest November ever for the U.S. concerning the number of tornadoes.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.