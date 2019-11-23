On this day in Alabama history: Former state Treasurer Young Boozer III was born

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Portrait of Young Boozer, 2011. (Deputytreasurer, Wikipedia)

Nov. 23, 1948

Birmingham native Young Boozer III grew up in Tuscaloosa, the son of University of Alabama football star Young Boozer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University and a master’s in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Boozer spent four decades in banking, finance and investments and began his career in public service as deputy state finance director after retiring from banking in 2007. Boozer was elected state treasurer in 2010 and ran for re-election unopposed in 2014. Term-limited, he could not seek re-election in 2018.

