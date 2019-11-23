Scott Martin: Showers continue for Alabama through mid-afternoon; dry Sunday

TODAY: Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will continue to move through Alabama throughout the remainder of the morning and into the afternoon. Rainfall will come to an end for northwestern Alabama by 7-8 a.m., then for the Birmingham metropolitan area by 9-11 a.m., and will be completely out of the area within the 2-4 p.m. time frame. Skies will remain cloudy through sunset. Afternoon highs will top out in the 60s.It will remain cloudy overnight, and we may have a passing light shower or drizzle move across northern Alabama late tonight. Lows will be in the mid-30s to the mid-40s.

SUNDAY: We’ll start the morning off with clearing skies and have a very bright and sunny afternoon. Highs will be cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: The start of the work week will be another dry day with near-maximum sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to mid-60s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: We’ll have a low off to our northwest over southern Kansas at midday Tuesday that will drag a cold front with it. Showers will form out ahead of it and we could see some lighter, scattered activity during the late afternoon, with the better, more organized chances coming overnight and into Wednesday morning. Showers look to be out of the area by midday. While there may be a clap of thunder or two, the better dynamics will be too far to the north and northeast for any organized severe weather. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-60s to the lower 70s, with Wednesday’s highs in the upper 50s to the mid-70s from northwest to southeast.

THANKSGIVING DAY: We could see the potential for a few light, passing showers over northern Alabama during the late morning and into the early afternoon, but chances look really slim at this point. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

BLACK FRIDAY: There is a very small chance of a stray shower or sprinkles over northern Alabama during the afternoon and evening, but, just like Thanksgiving Day, chances will be small. Skies will be mainly cloudy with highs topping out in the 60s.

VOODOO LAND: Rain chances look to increase a little as we go through the day next Saturday with a cold front pushing through next Sunday, bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. We may have to watch this system. It’s just way too early to tell if there will be any severe weather. Highs look to be in the 60s and lower 70s at this point.

TROPICS: Sebastien remains a strong tropical storm with maximum winds at 65 mph. Its current path is to the east-northeast at 17 mph and should degenerate into an open trough over the next few days. The rest of the Atlantic Basin remains quiet at this point.

