Marshall County October home sales up 6.4% from last year

Sales: According to ValleyMLS.com, Marshall County residential sales totaled 83 units during October, up 6.4% from 78 sales in the same month a year earlier. October sales were up 2.5% from 81 sales in September. Results were 19.3% above the five-year average of 70 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and the Annual Report.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in Marshall County in October totaled 308 units, a decrease of 11.2% from October 2018’s 347 units and down 7.2% from September 2019’s 332 units. The October months of supply totaled 3.7 months, a decrease of 16.6% from October 2018’s months of supply. October’s months of supply decreased 9.5% from September’s 4.1 months of supply.

Pricing: The Marshall County median sales price in October was $155,000, an increase of 2% from one year ago and a decrease of 8.6% from the prior month. Historical data (2014-18) indicates that the October median sales price on average decreases by 1% from September. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing, as it will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The average number of days on the market (DOM) for the homes sold during October was 98 days, a decrease of 5.8% from 104 days in October 2018 and an increase of 7.7% from 91 days in September 2019.

Forecast: October sales were eight units, or 10.7%, above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 75 sales for the month, and actual sales were 83 units. ACRE forecast 808 residential sales in Marshall County year-to-date, while there were 793 actual sales through October.