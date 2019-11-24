On this day in Alabama history: Auburn beat Alabama for sixth straight time

Nov. 24, 2007

The Auburn Tigers overcame the Alabama Crimson Tide 17-10 on this day in the Iron Bowl. The 25th ranked Tigers beat the Crimson Tide during coach Nick Saban’s first year at Alabama. In doing so, Auburn ran its Iron Bowl winning streak to six, its longest against Alabama. The game was the 10th played in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn and the 72nd contest in the series. Most of those games were played in Legion Field in Birmingham, whose iron and steel industry gave the rivalry its name.

Read more at Wikipedia.

For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.